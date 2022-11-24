A Trauma Surgeon Checked In With A Colorado Springs Colleague After The Club Q Shooting. Two Days Later, She Was Treating Victims Of A Mass Shooting Herself.

Read full article on original website
The AdAmAn Alley Grand Opening Is Tuesday (November 29th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Americans once again grieve after mass shootings, as Washington waits for public pressure
In Colorado Springs, 5 people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. The alleged shooter is facing possible hate crime charges, as well as five counts of first-degree murder. And two days later, in Chesapeake, Virginia, 6 people were killed in a Walmart by a disgruntled employee who then turned the gun on himself.Nov. 27, 2022.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Who Helped Subdue The Shooter At A Colorado Springs Gay Club Has Spoken Out Publicly For The First Time
Thomas James, one of the two people who confronted a shooter in a gay bar in Colorado Springs and disarmed him, said he "simply wanted to save the family I found." James, a US Navy sailor who police said saved lives by acting to subdue the shooter at Club Q, issued his first public statement since the shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 were injured that Saturday night.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
Man dead following shooting on 37th St in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:49 p.m. in the 900 block of 37th Street.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Police ID victims, suspect; manifesto found
10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that took the lives of six people plus the gunman Tuesday evening.
1 injured in shooting on Thoreau Circle in York
Authorities say one person was injured following a shooting in the Tab area York County.
Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees. The suspect is described as a tall, […]
WAVY News 10
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested over the weekend, accused of being drunk while armed at a hospital in Franklin.
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'
The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night for those impacted by the recent tragedy at Chesapeake Walmart.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said.
Former Walmart supervisor says employees killed in Chesapeake shooting were kind
The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
‘I was led by the Satan’: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect’s ‘Death note’ manifesto revealed
The Chesapeake Police Department has released photos of a note that was found on the Walmart shooting suspect's phone during a forensic investigation after the tragic shooting.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
UPDATE: Police say barricade situation in Newport News has ended peacefully
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police responded to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m. A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted...
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
