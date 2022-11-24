A Trauma Surgeon Checked In With A Colorado Springs Colleague After The Club Q Shooting. Two Days Later, She Was Treating Victims Of A Mass Shooting Herself.

Thomas James, one of the two people who confronted a shooter in a gay bar in Colorado Springs and disarmed him, said he "simply wanted to save the family I found." James, a US Navy sailor who police said saved lives by acting to subdue the shooter at Club Q, issued his first public statement since the shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 were injured that Saturday night.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO