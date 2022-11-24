ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Mark Barnett
5d ago

The guns were not confiscated, They didn't impound the vehicle and they had the highway patrol give him an escort all the way back to stillwater. None of those things would have happened for anyone else.

Carol Rickards
5d ago

that is bull crap. It was a cover up. we would have been arrested and in jail. He smelled.of alcohol. he had weapons and ammunition and kept saying do you know who.my dad is. yep a jackals like his son.

Ian Miller
5d ago

The sheriffs dept did act legally. The filed the report recommended charges. Indicted that they were intoxicated and the guns were out of the vehicle. The DA not only rolled over. She held on to the case until after the election. Then she cut a sweet deal for the governors son. Political favors.

wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Red Dirt country artist Jake Flint dies day after getting married

Oklahoma country music artist Jake Flint has died, his manager announced over the weekend on social media. "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," Brenda Cline wrote Sunday night. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE

