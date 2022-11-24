ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Elmira to watch the annual holiday parade on Friday morning. There were plenty of recognizable characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, Elmo and friends from Sesame Street, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made the trip down from the North Pole.

