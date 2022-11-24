ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

Valley parents arrested after children allegedly ingest fentanyl

PHOENIX — Two parents have been taken into custody by Phoenix police after a 20-month-old child allegedly ingested fentanyl, records show. Michael Moore, 32, and Slawannie Parteh, 23, were arrested last Friday after their child was rushed to the hospital for possible exposure to a narcotic. Court records show...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Valley woman missing since May found dead

PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north said of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1, 2022 and never returned to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Valley couple to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’

MESA, AZ — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago; it all started with icicle lights on the front of their house and each year the couple added more to their display. “We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Police: Pedestrian crash in Laveen Village leaves one man dead

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Phoenix police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one man dead early Monday morning. Right now, officials say the driver didn't seem to be impaired. Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
