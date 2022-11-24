HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.

