Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Dry Conditions for Corning Parade of Lights
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s for tonight's Parade of Lights in Corning. Early breezes will diminish, and clouds will be on the increase later on. Overall, a phenomenal evening for a holiday parade!
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Seneca Lake Wine Trail
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're talking with Brittany Gibson, the Executive Director at the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is hosting a two-night special event in February, its Seneca Lake Wine & Experience Auction,...
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben Co. to share aid with Tioga P.A. in New Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County officials gathered in Bath Monday morning to get a new Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan approved by the legislature. The revised plan gives firefighters quicker emergency response time between towns located within miles of each other along the New York/Pennsylvania border. “Being a...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira boys basketball ready to tip off season with hopes to be in the hunt for a sectional title
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - High school basketball season openers are set to tip off this week. The Elmira boys are hoping to be right back in the hunt for a Sectional Title this season. Elmira will begin the regular season on Saturday, December 3rd when they host Cicero-North Syracuse. The...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Renegades set to begin Training Camp on December 9th
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Renegades will begin training camp for the inaugural season of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association, (PBLA), on December 9th. in Buffalo, New York. The Renegades will play seven of their 14 games at First Arena, beginning on January 7th, 2023 when they host the...
NewsChannel 36
Nick Pelham appointed to Steuben County Legislature
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Public officials met in Bath Monday morning for the reveal of a new legislator in Steuben County. Nick Pelham was appointed to fill the remainder of Guy "Doc" Hammond's unexpired term after he passed away on October 7th. “Doc was on the legislature for a short...
NewsChannel 36
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
NewsChannel 36
Cornell University selected for Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Cornell University was one of nine educational institutions worldwide selected to take part in the multi-million-dollar program, which will bring 100 post-doctoral students to Ithaca. The program, called The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship, aims to advance the scientific revolution by promoting...
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler Co. Historical Society Seeks Vietnam Veterans for Exhibit
MONTOUR FALLS, NY (WENY) -- The Schuyler County Historical Society is planning to honor local Vietnam veterans' involvement, on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the end of the war. The Historical Society will unveil a new exhibit on January 27th, 2023 - which marks the 50th anniversary of the signing...
Comments / 0