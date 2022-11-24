Read full article on original website
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic; Bearden girls win title
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over a dangerous South Greene team in the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic inside Sullivan East’s Dyer Dome.
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State's football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in the team's 3-8 season.
Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
Georgia men ride second-half run to win over ETSU
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes in a 62-47 nonconference win. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge for last season’s ETSU win.
Kingsport's Clark captures vintage motocross national title
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma, to cap a season to remember.
Watch now: Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
ETSU women top UAlbany in UNLV tourney
LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated University of Albany 48-44 on Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley...
James “Alan” Riggs
KINGSPORT - James “Alan” Riggs, 70, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and lived in Kingsport most of his life. He spent most of his life building houses and developing land for his company, Riggs Construction. His last years were his happiest working for Vic Davis Construction. He also sold real estate for Evans and Evans Reality in Johnson City. He spent two years working for Habitat for Humanity in Selma, Alabama, where he met some of his closest friends. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970 and attended college at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night
ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group which categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and celtic drums.
Lorraine Bowen Hackler
KINGSPORT, TN - Lorraine Bowen Hackler, 90, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the home of her Brother-in-law, Tom Page. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Davis and Pastor Tiger Brooks officiating. Miranda Nottingham, and Tommy and Vickie Austin will provide the music.
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers
The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes- a student club at David Crockett High School- the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. For this month, the club’s students decided to show their appreciation for school bus drivers through hand-delivered gift baskets.
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Local author J.S. Moore plays his cards right
KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool. The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.
Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home
Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
Eating healthy in college? ETSU nutrition student Caroline Medeiros shares a few tips
Busy college students can find it awfully hard to maintain a healthy diet while juggling classes, work, club activities, and more. But senior ETSU nutrition student Caroline Dos Santos Medeiros shares some useful advice on how to do just that. “Include a good variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and...
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
Creator to retire Jonesborough COVID-19 memorial after two years
After two years, the person who created a memorial to honor the region's COVID-19 dead is planning to retire it next month. Marat Jean Moore established the memorial, which features a sea of multi-colored flags to remember the dead and white ones to honor health care workers, back on Nov. 21, 2020. It was established with 380 flags at first, and thousands now dot the landscape near her home on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Many bear the last words of some who passed, written by health care workers, family and friends of the deceased.
