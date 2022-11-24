KINGSPORT - James “Alan” Riggs, 70, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and lived in Kingsport most of his life. He spent most of his life building houses and developing land for his company, Riggs Construction. His last years were his happiest working for Vic Davis Construction. He also sold real estate for Evans and Evans Reality in Johnson City. He spent two years working for Habitat for Humanity in Selma, Alabama, where he met some of his closest friends. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970 and attended college at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

