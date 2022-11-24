ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Avon’s R&D building for sale

SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
SUFFERN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants

The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot

Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
ALLEGANY, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
PENFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy