Read full article on original website
Related
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Avon’s R&D building for sale
SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
City of Rochester shuts down homeless encampment on Loomis St.
If people continue to live in the area even with the fence up, according to Kingsley, the city will charge them with trespassing.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Police: Man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wyoming County
Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m.
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Comments / 0