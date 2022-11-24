Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano.

Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police department.

Sison allegedly spray-painted racist and derogatory remarks on the church and damaged items on the property. The incidents occurred July 17, Aug. 30 and over the weekend, police said.

Delano police thanked community members who provided information in this investigation.

