ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmsfd_0jLskQfd00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano.

Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police department.

Sison allegedly spray-painted racist and derogatory remarks on the church and damaged items on the property. The incidents occurred July 17, Aug. 30 and over the weekend, police said.

Delano police thanked community members who provided information in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Crystal Moore
3d ago

good now make him go to that church in front of the congregation and apologize to everyone. and then make him do the yard work vacuuming mopping cleaning the back rooms and, whatever needs to be done around there he should do the work for free.

Reply
3
Related
KGET

2 arrested for alleged stolen vehicle, illegal firearm possession in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and illegally possessing firearms, the department said. According to the Delano Police Department, an officer saw two men sitting in a truck illegally parked in a driveway at a home in the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man to stand trial in Vagabond Inn double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people at the Vagabond Inn has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records. A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence to hold Vicente Niko Williams for trial on two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 24-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing man who last seen Saturday. Officers are searching for Derreck Austin, 24. He was last seen on Nov. 26 in the 6000 block of Chandler Way, police said. Austin is considered at-risk because it is the first time he was reported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia

A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole

One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy