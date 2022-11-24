ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Doubly at WCRAS

Doubly is waiting for his perfect home at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. This one-and-a-half-year-old mix is a former outdoor-only dog, but is learning all he can and can adapt to indoor life, says WCRAS.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove home total loss in fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook. Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured. Unfortunately, the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Friends for Life organization gives away free meals to seniors

WACO, Texas — On Thanksgiving morning, most people are sleeping in preparing their stomachs for a home-cooked meal and spending time with the family. But for volunteers at Friends for Life, they use the morning to give back. For the last 25 years Friends for Life, a non-profit organization...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for veterans

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans looking for a new fuzzy friend, by waiving all adoption fees through the month of November. Pets for Vets gives those who have served an opportunity to adopt a new pet for free. The event began on Nov. 7, and will continue all the way until the end of the month on Nov. 30.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House

The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
GRANGER, TX
KCEN

One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Boyfriend sentenced 55 years for girlfriend's murder in 2020

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Waco back in 2020, according to court documents. The man, Michael Matthew Howard, shot 21-year-old Sa'Kyra Young multiple times in the 2500 block of McFerrin Avenue...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published the day after the accident. The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000

So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Missing 22-year-old found in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
TEMPLE, TX
