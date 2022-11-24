Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
NewsChannel 36
Sparkle Event Returns to Corning's Gaffer District
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The 47th annual Sparkle event makes its return to the Corning this weekend. The event will take place this Saturday, December 3rd from 5 to 9 PM. Sparkle is the Gaffer District's annual celebration of Christmas in the Crystal City. Throughout the event, there will be live performances, Christmas sing-alongs, outdoor dining, and on-street vending.
WETM
Elmira Renegades excited to make franchise debut
He Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. he Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. Pet of the Week: Rosie, Schuyler County Humane Society. Pet of the Week: Rosie, Schuyler County Humane Society. Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade. Hundreds turn out for Hornell...
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Seneca Lake Wine Trail
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're talking with Brittany Gibson, the Executive Director at the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is hosting a two-night special event in February, its Seneca Lake Wine & Experience Auction,...
owegopennysaver.com
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
whcuradio.com
Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
NewsChannel 36
Dry Conditions for Corning Parade of Lights
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s for tonight's Parade of Lights in Corning. Early breezes will diminish, and clouds will be on the increase later on. Overall, a phenomenal evening for a holiday parade!
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift
Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben Co. to share aid with Tioga P.A. in New Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County officials gathered in Bath Monday morning to get a new Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan approved by the legislature. The revised plan gives firefighters quicker emergency response time between towns located within miles of each other along the New York/Pennsylvania border. “Being a...
Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week
ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
NewsChannel 36
Nick Pelham appointed to Steuben County Legislature
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Public officials met in Bath Monday morning for the reveal of a new legislator in Steuben County. Nick Pelham was appointed to fill the remainder of Guy "Doc" Hammond's unexpired term after he passed away on October 7th. “Doc was on the legislature for a short...
