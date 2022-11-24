Read full article on original website
DCFS: Supplemental SNAP benefits for December now available to recipients
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have been receiving supplemental SNAP benefits this year, the next allotment should show up on your EBT card by Sunday, December 4. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was given the go ahead by the federal government to distribute benefits for December. This “will bring families to […]
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
WDSU
Mississippi at risk of closing over half of its rural hospitals
Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish. According to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the theft of credit […]
Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane
That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
NOLA.com
He wrongly got a life sentence under Louisiana’s repeat offender law. Now he'll walk free.
A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender law for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the state's Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges. East Baton Rouge...
St. Landry Parish inmate charges continue to grow
In St. Landry Parish, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is investigating an inmate whose charges continue to add up.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
wbrz.com
Two men & teen ticketed for killing black bear, dumping carcass near Mississippi River
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Three people were ticketed for trying to hide a dead bear after a teenager shot it while hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said one of the men involved, Robert Salts II, was hunting with his 15-year-old son on Nov. 5 when the boy shot at the silhouette of an animal.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
As word spreads of 3rd Trump Presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson undecided on a 2024 run
As the U.S. moves beyond midterms and look forward, Governor Asa Hutchinson is contemplating his next steps after his final term as governor.
