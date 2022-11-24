ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

cbs4indy.com

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September. Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Fowler is in the Bartholomew County Jail, arrested for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPE, IN
WTHR

Richard Allen's defense team pushes for public release of court documents

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen's defense team spoke to the media following Tuesday morning's hearing on whether to publicly release the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murders case. Andrew Baldwin, the lead attorney representing Allen, said he wants the documents publicly released because his team is "not impressed"...
DELPHI, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Police looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death who was discovered fatally shot in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An adult man was discovered fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, and police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The shooting incident occurred shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Temple...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS 11

Police: Person found dead in Indiana alley had been shot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon. A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot. A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in ally

LAYFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say their department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot and killed lying in an ally Friday afternoon. At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a deceased male laying in the ally near 60 Green Street. When police arrived the male appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a media release sent Sunday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WESTFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Police investigating after person found dead in Lafayette alley

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley on Friday. Officers found the victim near 60 Green Street and say he appeared to have been shot at least once. Police believe the victim was targeted. His identity has not been released by...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
