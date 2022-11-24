Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Valdosta State women's, men's basketball teams defeat Delta State
CLEVELAND, Miss. — On a tough shooting night, the Valdosta State women's basketball team fought through it a and came away with a hard-fought, 44-42 victory at Delta State Saturday evening. Lady Blazer junior Tamiya Francis finished with a team-high 11 points, while sophomore Taylor Searcey finished with ten points and nine rebounds.
Albany Herald
"Insane" play sends Deerfield-Windsor into state championship
THOMASVILLE - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will play for the GIAA Class AAA state championship Thursday night in Macon after what head coach Jake McCraw called an "insane" play to end Friday night's semi-final game against Brookwood. With 19 seconds remaining in the game, Brookwood led 21-20, and McCrae called a...
High school football state playoff scoreboard
The third round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six local schools hit the field on Friday night hoping to keep their championship dreams alive. Brookstone 17 at Pacelli 20 (OT)
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting
ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of...
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
WCTV
Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
WALB 10
2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
WALB 10
Valdosta church hosts 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A local church in Valdosta was all about giving thanks to their community on Thursday. Dozens of people gathered around as the 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving Thanksgiving Dinner was hosted. Before COVID-19, St. John AME Church had a dining set up with...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus
Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
Thomasville set for 36th Victorian Christmas
THOMASVILLE -- Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Southwest Georgians are encouraged to make plans to join the city for the 36th annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 8-9 in downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this Thomasville tradition.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
WALB 10
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday cheer is making its way across South Georgia. One Lee County family has jumped into an early Christmas with over a decades-long tradition. The Clay Christmas light show in Leesburg turned into a 28-year tradition this year but there’s more to the early display of joy as it’s also giving back to the community.
