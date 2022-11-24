ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

wtxl.com

Valdosta State women's, men's basketball teams defeat Delta State

CLEVELAND, Miss. — On a tough shooting night, the Valdosta State women's basketball team fought through it a and came away with a hard-fought, 44-42 victory at Delta State Saturday evening. Lady Blazer junior Tamiya Francis finished with a team-high 11 points, while sophomore Taylor Searcey finished with ten points and nine rebounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

"Insane" play sends Deerfield-Windsor into state championship

THOMASVILLE - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will play for the GIAA Class AAA state championship Thursday night in Macon after what head coach Jake McCraw called an "insane" play to end Friday night's semi-final game against Brookwood. With 19 seconds remaining in the game, Brookwood led 21-20, and McCrae called a...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting

ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta church hosts 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A local church in Valdosta was all about giving thanks to their community on Thursday. Dozens of people gathered around as the 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving Thanksgiving Dinner was hosted. Before COVID-19, St. John AME Church had a dining set up with...
VALDOSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus

Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville set for 36th Victorian Christmas

THOMASVILLE -- Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Southwest Georgians are encouraged to make plans to join the city for the 36th annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 8-9 in downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this Thomasville tradition.
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
VALDOSTA, GA

