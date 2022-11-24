Read full article on original website
KOCO
Edmond educational facility hopes to teach children about safety in Christmas event
EDMOND, Okla. — An educational facility in Edmond hopes to teach children about safety through a Christmas event. The Children’s Safety Village is literally a world on their level. The goal of the realistic children’s down is to learn about safety and take the message home. Their...
KOCO
Body cam footage shows Oklahoma City officers searching for Missouri burglary fugitive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Body cam footage showed three Oklahoma City officers searching for a burglary fugitive from Missouri. On the morning of Nov. 15, the officers went inside a trailer looking for Timothy Johnson. "This is the police department. You need to make yourself known," an officer said in...
KOCO
Arts Council Oklahoma City looking for vendors, performers for 2023 festival
Arts Council Oklahoma City is looking for performers and vendors to take part in the 2023 Festival of the Arts. The festival's co-chairs stopped by KOCO to preview April's festival. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
KOCO
Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
KOCO
OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business
EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
KOCO
Road rage incident leaves one man dead, another in Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A road rage incident left one man dead and another in jail in Oklahoma County. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Northwest 10th Street near Meridian Avenue. Lots of traffic comes through the area, so many rivers were shocked when they saw a body in the road in broad daylight.
KOCO
OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
KOCO
75-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun at security guard at OKC dispensary, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a security guard shot and killed an armed suspect during an attempted robbery at an Oklahoma City dispensary on Thanksgiving Day. Around 11:10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Mango Cannabis in the 6200...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to deadly road rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police said they have a man in custody in connection to a deadly road rage shooting. On Friday afternoon, crews were on the scene near Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a red truck in the intersection with a gunshot victim next to it.
KOCO
CDL University students wonder what’s next after school closes suddenly
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students of CDL University, trying to get their commercial driver's license, got a shock Monday morning after the school closed suddenly. Many of them had already given CDL University money for classes. CDL University filed for bankruptcy back in June but was still taking tuition money even last week until students arrived Monday morning and realized it was permanently closed.
KOCO
Firefighters put out three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 was the only news helicopter in the air after firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall. Customers and mall staff were forced to evacuate the building on Sunday while the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were on the scene.
KOCO
21-year-old dies in crash near busy Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 21-year-old died in a crash near a busy Oklahoma City road. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating but said a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOCO
Stillwater Public Schools mourns death of basketball coach, math teacher Kendra Kilpatrick
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Public Schools is mourning the death of Kendra Kilpatrick, a math teacher and basketball coach at Stillwater High School. District officials posted on social media that Kilpatrick died after a long battle with cancer. "Mrs. Kilpatrick was an inspiration to many – on the court,...
KOCO
Plaza District hosts day to boost local economy, small businesses
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Plaza District hosted its own version of Small Business Saturday. Businesses across 16th Street opened to all who braved the rain to shop. They said it was a great way to boost the local economy. Though it rained Saturday, shops told KOCO 5 it didn’t...
KOCO
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
KOCO
Groves brothers combine for 33, Sooners top Nebraska 69-56
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points, Jacob Groves added 16 and Oklahoma beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday night to open the ESPN Events Invitational. The Groves brothers combined for 13 of Oklahoma’s final 17 points of the first half for a 41-34 lead. Jacob...
KOCO
Anderson’s 2 long TD runs help West Virginia top Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
KOCO
Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but...
