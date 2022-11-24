ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

CDL University students wonder what’s next after school closes suddenly

OKLAHOMA CITY — Students of CDL University, trying to get their commercial driver's license, got a shock Monday morning after the school closed suddenly. Many of them had already given CDL University money for classes. CDL University filed for bankruptcy back in June but was still taking tuition money even last week until students arrived Monday morning and realized it was permanently closed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters put out three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 was the only news helicopter in the air after firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall. Customers and mall staff were forced to evacuate the building on Sunday while the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

21-year-old dies in crash near busy Oklahoma City road

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 21-year-old died in a crash near a busy Oklahoma City road. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating but said a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Groves brothers combine for 33, Sooners top Nebraska 69-56

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points, Jacob Groves added 16 and Oklahoma beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday night to open the ESPN Events Invitational. The Groves brothers combined for 13 of Oklahoma’s final 17 points of the first half for a 41-34 lead. Jacob...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Anderson’s 2 long TD runs help West Virginia top Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but...
LUBBOCK, TX

