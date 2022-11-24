Read full article on original website
Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
Attorneys: 'Botched' Alabama execution caused pain and torture
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys say an Alabama inmate was "subjected to ever-escalating levels of pain and torture” during an aborted execution. Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith argued the state violated the U.S. Constitution, various court orders and its own lethal injection protocol during the “botched” execution attempt earlier this month.
Central Alabama students return to school as viruses circulate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students across Central Alabama will head back to school on Monday after a long Thanksgiving break. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all spreading throughout the area as the holiday weekend ends and normal activities like school resume. "You know, schools are just a place where a...
Alert Day: severe storms expected late Tuesday
ALERT DAY – Cool and dry to start Tuesday, but the day ends with heavy rain and potentially severe storms moving into Alabama. Check the video forecast for the latest. Get the free WVTM 13 app and turn on the alerts for severe weather information based on your geographic location.
Warmer days ahead of an increasing storm threat Tuesday
A cooler night tonight and a nice start to the week, but more active weather is on the horizon. Check the video forecast for the latest. Clouds will increase tonight, especially for areas north of I-20. It turns a bit cooler overnight with lows in the 40s. We should see sunshine return for Monday and highs in the 60s. High temperatures reach the 70s Tuesday, ahead of a line of storms set to develop into late afternoon Tuesday.
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama
The Tigers were able to run, but Alabama capitalized on turnovers and explosive plays en route to the 49-27 victory in the Iron Bowl.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Alabama rolls past Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl, 49-27
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to the 87th Iron Bowl as Alabama won 49-27 and is now 49-37-1 in the historic game. This game pitted Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, in his 16th edition of the game, against Auburn’s interim head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, Cadillac having played in three of them, Saturday was his first leading the Tigers.
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Alabama Residents Will Receive Bigger SNAP Benefits, How Much Are You Going To Receive?
The Alabama Food Assistance announced that residents in the state, who qualified for SNAP benefits, will receive a bigger amount. Why Are You Going To Receive A Bigger SNAP Benefit?. Recipients of the SNAP benefits in Alabama should expect a bigger amount. This is after the federal mandated to increase...
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head football coach
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University names Hugh Freeze head football coach. The University issued this release late Monday afternoon. Hugh Freeze has been named the 31st head football coach in Auburn's 129-year history, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Monday. An experienced head coach at the collegiate level for 12 years, Freeze has quickly elevated each program he’s led, including Ole Miss and most recently, Liberty.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
