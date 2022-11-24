ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Hill scores 34 in Rockford Lutheran’s win over St. Charles North

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlxML_0jLsiwnB00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Senior guard Walt Hill Jr. is one of the top returning high school basketball players in the state, and the Lutheran Crusaders again look to be one of the best small-school teams in the state. They’ve opened up their season with back-to-back wins in the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational.

Tuesday, they defeated Freeport 88-62 behind Hill’s 33-point effort. Wednesday afternoon they defeated St. Charles North 92-76. This time Hill scored 34 points. But the Crusaders are far from a one-man team. Vontez Dent is back from last season. He scored 24 points Wednesday. Senior Blake Broege is also back and dangerous. He scored 22 points.

The Crusaders next game will be Friday night at the Boylan Tournament at 7 p.m. against the host Boylan Titans.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford Vikings rally past Perspectives to finish out RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings finished out Thanksgiving week Saturday afternoon against Chicago Perspectives. Cinco Gary finished with 17 points to help lead the Vikings 72-61 over Chicago. Guilford finished 3-2 on the week. Jaden Mangruem and Jaden Webster had 15 each for Guilford off the bench. For highlights watch the media player […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
WINSLOW, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Youth Football Team Punches Ticket to National Championship

The 2022 journey for the Aurora Gators began with three goals; an Illinois State Championship, a Midwest Regional Championship and a trip to Orlando to compete for the National Championship. The boys went 6-1 in the regular season with the loan loss coming at the hands of two time defending...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow Panthers claim a sixth state championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Make it six state championships now for the Lena-Winslow Panthers in football. Number six came Friday morning at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers defeated another undefeated Panther team Camp Point Central 30-8 for the 1A championship. Junior fullback Gage Dunker rushed for three short touchdowns against a stingy CPC defense that have posted 7 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow Panthers to face another undefeated team in the 1A state championship game

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF))–Lena-Winslow’s football team has handled all 13 of its opponents this season. If the Panthers can do that again Friday, they will be state champions once again. They’ll play for the school’s sixth state championship in class 1A at 10 a.m. in Champaign against another undefeated team Camp Point Central. The Panthers have […]
LENA, IL
MyStateline.com

Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power

"Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves …. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured

Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Accident On the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Extrication is being requested, unknown if needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting. Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy