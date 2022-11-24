ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Volleyball earns 2nd seed in NCAA Tournament

A 27-3 record, as well as a share of the ACC championship, has earned the Pittsburgh Panther’s Volleyball team a No. 2 seed in their 7th consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. The Panthers have a first-round matchup with Colgate this Friday (Dec 2nd) at the Petersen Events Center.
GAME THREAD: Panthers closing out the 2022 regular season against the Hurricanes

It’s time to officially close out the 2022 regular season for the Pittsburgh Panthers. The 7-4 Panthers are taking on the 5-6 Miami Hurricanes with bowl representatives keeping an eye on both teams. The Miami Hurricanes unveiled a “Miami Nights” uniform combination before the season. It looks like that...
GAME RECAP: Pittsburgh Panthers route the Miami Hurricanes 42-16

The Pittsburgh Panther’s defense had been the tone-setter for the entire season. Getting after the quarterback and creating turnovers was the spark the Panthers needed in November when it seemed like the season was becoming derailed. A steadying presence through the chaos of the college football season. The defense...
Pitt wide receiver Jaylon Barden will enter the transfer portal

It is inevitable after each season that there will be plenty of roster turnover in college football. Now that players rightfully have more freedom to transfer without being penalized no program will go through a season without it affecting them. The Pittsburgh Panthers now have their first one in the “off-season” period and the first since Jaden Bradley entered the portal.
