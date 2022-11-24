Chris Houchin with the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department presented the program for the November Woman’s Forum meeting. Houchin has been a volunteer for various fire departments since 1982. The Wayland Volunteer Fire Department started in 2008 with three volunteers and one truck, and today it has 15 active volunteers, four rescue trucks, a military truck that holds 1,000 gallons of water, a 2,500-gallon tanker and is currently working with Texas Forest Service to get a Hummer added to their equipment. The Texas Forest Service and the National Forest Service helps supply dozers during bad fires.

1 DAY AGO