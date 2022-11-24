Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
ComicBook
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
ComicBook
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Gay People Who Came Out After Being In Heterosexual Marriages, What Is Your Story?
Share your experience.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rogue One Writer Reveals the Spinoff TV Series He Hoped to Make
With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story being a direct prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope, some audiences were surprised that the film earned its own prequel with Star Wars: Andor, though writer Gary Whitta recently pointed out he already had his own ideas for a TV series in the galaxy far, far away. On Twitter, the writer noted that he and co-writer Chris Weitz had talks about a film in which Rebels would go hunting down holdouts from the Galactic Empire after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, though he pointed out those ideas were nothing more than talks.
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases Suletta's Promo Video: Watch
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has tasked Suletta Mercury with one of her most surprising and hilarious roles in the series yet in the newest episode, and the anime has officially released her hilarious promotional video for fans all over the world to enjoy. The newest entry in the long running franchise has been introducing more of its darker elements while focusing on the lives of its central teens, but the grander plot started to open up with the newest episode. As fans wait for the other shoe to drop, Suletta remains one of the major points of fun outside of everything else around her.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings' Billy Boyd Shares His Thoughts on the Rings of Power
Since the series' debut earlier this year on Prime Video, stars of the original The Lord of the Rings films have shared their opinion and support for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and now Billy Boyd, who played Peregrin "Pippin" Took in the trilogy, is joining them. The actor recently told SYFY Wire that he very much liked The Rings of Power and that he particularly loved seeing the different places in Tolkien's world again.
ComicBook
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Says Season 5 Plans Were in Place Before the Series Premiere Was Filmed
The fifth season of Yellowstone has featured more flashbacks to John Dutton's past than any of the previous seasons. That means fans have seen a lot more of Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, running the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1990s. Lucas has appeared in flashbacks throughout the series, but Season 5 has featured his storyline much more prominently. According to Lucas, the plans for this seasons flashbacks were in place years ago, before the Yellowstone pilot was even filmed.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 is Coming to Toonami
My Hero Academia has kicked off a major fight between the heroes and villains with Season 6's run of episodes thus far, and now even more fans will be able to check it out for themselves soon as Adult Swim has announced that Season 6 of the anime will be coming to Toonami! The newest season has seen the heroes launch a full on attack against the Paranormal Liberation Front's various bases, and things are only picking up even more as the first arc of the season reaches its climax as it rounds out its slate as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Tease More Adventures After Picard: "We're Just Getting Started"
Star Trek: Picard's third season will close out the streaming series, but it may not be the final voyage for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. Star Trek: Picard's final outing is bringing back the entire core cast of The Next Generation, including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, and Michael Dorn. While the season is billed as a final farewell to the cast's beloved The Next Generation characters, the cast has been open about their desire to return for more adventures after Picard wraps. They doubled down on that in a new interview with Den of Geek.
ComicBook
Bleach Finally Introduces Its Soul King in Thousand-Year Blood War
Bleach has a lot of secrets, and it seems some of its biggest are starting to come to light. After years of waiting, the anime has returned to television, and its new series has unraveled a lot of drama since the fall season got underway. In fact, it seems the whole Soul Society is now out of whack, and the most recent episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just complicated things by introducing the Soul King at last.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4: First Look at John Malkovich's Vulture Wings Revealed
What if Iron Man was a box office bomb? What if 20th Century Fox bought the film rights to more Marvel heroes? What if Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 was never cancelled? While comic book movie fans are enjoying the golden age of superhero projects right now, there are plenty of branch timelines out in the multiverse that would have drastically reshaped the landscape of Hollywood's capes and tights. One of the closest what if's comes in the form of the aforementioned Spider-Man 4, which was developed by director Sam Raimi for over a year before ultimately being scrapped.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo With New Season 6 Poster
My Hero Academia's sixth season had a major showcase for Katsuki Bakugo in the newest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the explosive young hero! Things might have gotten off to a solid start for the heroes this season as they had the first strike against the Paranormal Liberation Front bases, but it quickly got much worse as the villains revealed they had a lot more secrets and powers at their disposal than the heroes might have been ready for. Bakugo's been feeling the worst about it as he realizes how much more he needs to grow.
