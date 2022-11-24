ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Blake Corum After First Run

Michigan star running back Blake Corum injured his knee in last week's win over Illinois, but he still took the field this afternoon against Ohio State. However, just because Corum was out there doesn't mean he looked ready to play. The junior workhorse played three plays, carrying twice for six yards, and decidedly did not look like himself.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Michigan Fans Not Happy With Joel Klatt Today

FOX Sports game analyst Joel Klatt managed to draw some ire from Michigan fans in the final minute of the first half of "The Game" today. Klatt was critical of Michigan's clock management, among other things, late in the second quarter. Some Wolverines supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the commentator.
Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners

The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Auburn hires Liberty's Hugh Freeze, who's coming back to SEC

Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. Auburn athletic director John Cohen, who was hired on Oct. 31, announced the move on Monday. “After a thoughtful, thorough and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.” Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.
Could Bears Jack Sanborn be a future starter?

Since his injection as a starter on the Bears' defense in Week 9, Jack Sanborn has recorded the most solo tackles of any NFL player in the league since then. Could he be a future starter for the Bears down the line?. Sanborn's current starting role with the Bears came...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets

Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears and being stuffed in a locker each week no matter the opponent. With Fields, the Bears took the Dolphins to the wire and traded blows with the Cowboys. Without him, they were housed by Mike White and the Jets.
