NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Erin Andrews Has 2-Word Description Of Patrick Mahomes
Erin Andrews was on the call for Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Rams. Kansas City topped Los Angeles, though Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best game. He was brutally honest with Andrews following the game. "We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw...
Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident
Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
Breaking: Police Release Statement On Odell Beckham Incident
Miami-Dade Police have released a statement on the Odell Beckham Jr. airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to reports, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off a plane in Florida on Sunday morning. Beckham Jr. was then seen walking through the airport with police officers. Miami-Dade Police have since...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow
An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video
There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Girlfriend Suggestion
The legendary NFL quarterback is officially on the open market following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Fans have some ideas on who the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback should date. One suggestion in particular is going viral on social media on Sunday morning. "If I were Tom Brady, I'd call...
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NFL World Furious With Sunday Night Football Referees
The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Green Bay Packers, 13-7, on Sunday night. While the Eagles have played well, the Packers are storming back into this game, thanks in no part to some questionable officiating. On a critical Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak, the referees missed a blatant false start by...
X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers received vaguely optimistic news when it comes to Sunday night's injury in Philadelphia. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (via Rob Demovsky):. "Aaron Rodgers was worried he punctured his lung last night when he was having a hard time breathing, but X-rays...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing
It's been a tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, he's dealing with a painful oblique injury. With the Packers way out of the playoff hunt, does he really want to continue playing through the pain?
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview
The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with his performance. Mahomes, speaking with FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, criticized himself for his play. "We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw the dumb interception...
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job
Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching. His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
NFL World Furious With Player's 'Garbage' Move Sunday
Many fans took issue with Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie's "gamesmanship" in Sunday night's game vs. the Eagles. When Philadelphia's offense was driving, McDuffie (and other Green Bay players throughout the game) appeared to fake an injury to give his team a blow and try to steal a timeout. Former NFL...
Julian Edelman On Comeback: We All Know The Season Starts After Thanksgiving
On Friday, NFL Network debuted its "A Football Life" episode featuring former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman had a productive run in New England, hauling in 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. Even though Edelman hasn't played since the 2020 season, it appears he's leaving the door...
