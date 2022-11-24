ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
MIAMI, FL
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Girlfriend Suggestion

The legendary NFL quarterback is officially on the open market following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Fans have some ideas on who the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback should date. One suggestion in particular is going viral on social media on Sunday morning. "If I were Tom Brady, I'd call...
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
NFL World Furious With Sunday Night Football Referees

The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Green Bay Packers, 13-7, on Sunday night. While the Eagles have played well, the Packers are storming back into this game, thanks in no part to some questionable officiating. On a critical Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak, the referees missed a blatant false start by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers received vaguely optimistic news when it comes to Sunday night's injury in Philadelphia. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (via Rob Demovsky):. "Aaron Rodgers was worried he punctured his lung last night when he was having a hard time breathing, but X-rays...
GREEN BAY, WI
Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing

It's been a tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, he's dealing with a painful oblique injury. With the Packers way out of the playoff hunt, does he really want to continue playing through the pain?
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview

The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with his performance. Mahomes, speaking with FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, criticized himself for his play. "We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw the dumb interception...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job

Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching. His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.
JACKSON, MS
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Furious With Player's 'Garbage' Move Sunday

Many fans took issue with Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie's "gamesmanship" in Sunday night's game vs. the Eagles. When Philadelphia's offense was driving, McDuffie (and other Green Bay players throughout the game) appeared to fake an injury to give his team a blow and try to steal a timeout. Former NFL...
GREEN BAY, WI
