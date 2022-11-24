Read full article on original website
KTUL
RSV cases in Oklahoma above average for this time of year and are on the rise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A seasonal virus that takes a toll on young children and elders has returned this fall with a vengeance. This month the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported rising case numbers and hospitalizations for RSV throughout the state. According to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint unexpectedly dies hours after wedding at age 37
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-born country artist, has unexpectedly died at age 37 as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager on social media. His death occurred unexpectedly, mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 26. Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, shared the...
KTUL
Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
KTUL
16-year-old confesses to killing girl on Instagram and asked for help disposing the body
BENSALEM, PA. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are charging a 16-year-old as an adult after an alleged murder confession on Instagram. Joshua Cooper was taken into custody on Friday in Bensalem, a township northeast of Philadelphia. According to police, Cooper asked for help disposing of a body during a live...
