ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy