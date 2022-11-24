Read full article on original website
WPFO
Central Maine shelter helps Mainers get back on their feet
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Bread of Life Ministries has been a central Maine staple since 1984. The shelter helps feed and house Mainers who are homeless. On a chilly November afternoon, Victoria Abbott and her staff serve up lunch for close to 100 Mainers who are cold and hungry. “Oh they’re...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
WPFO
Windham Christmas Parade rains out, so they improvised at middle school
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham's 7th annual Christmas Parade to kick off the holiday season was rained out Sunday night, but Santa and his helpers from Windham Parks and Rec worked some of their holiday magic. The festivities got going at Windham Middle School Sunday evening. Games and celebrations filled the...
WPFO
Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
WPFO
Augusta kicks off its holiday season with the annual '12 Days of Augusta'
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta kicked off its annual '12 Days of Augusta' celebration centered around gingerbread home themed events. Over the next eleven days, the holiday season will feature multiple events including a visit from Santa, miniature pony rides, the city's holiday tree lighting, and a massive fireworks display.
WPFO
Portland marijuana shop outlines security meant to prevent break-ins
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local pot shop has a message for would-be thieves: don't bother. Early Friday morning, police say someone broke into Sweet Dirt on the corner of Forest Avenue and Allen Avenue in Portland. Display cases were smashed, but police say the suspects likely just got some empty...
WPFO
Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson
JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WPFO
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Maine Hunter Comes Across Two Bucks With Antlers Locked Up, & One Is Still Alive
It’s already tough enough to bag a great, mature buck while hunting during deer season. Much less, finding two that are locked up together. But sure enough, according to Field & Stream, Lebanon, Maine native Adam Blanchette was lucky enough to come across this scene while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on November 10th.
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
WPFO
Maine teen seriously injured after crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was seriously injured after his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in Gray. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of West Gray Road and Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday,. According to...
WPFO
Augusta Police recover stolen cruiser after family says they were harassed by suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta Police say a police cruiser was stolen while an officer was taking a report in the lobby of the police station on Saturday. When the officer went back outside to return to his cruiser, it was gone. The stolen car was equipped with a GPS...
WPFO
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
WGME
Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
