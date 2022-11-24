ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, ME

WPFO

Central Maine shelter helps Mainers get back on their feet

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Bread of Life Ministries has been a central Maine staple since 1984. The shelter helps feed and house Mainers who are homeless. On a chilly November afternoon, Victoria Abbott and her staff serve up lunch for close to 100 Mainers who are cold and hungry. “Oh they’re...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Windham Christmas Parade rains out, so they improvised at middle school

WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham's 7th annual Christmas Parade to kick off the holiday season was rained out Sunday night, but Santa and his helpers from Windham Parks and Rec worked some of their holiday magic. The festivities got going at Windham Middle School Sunday evening. Games and celebrations filled the...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Augusta kicks off its holiday season with the annual '12 Days of Augusta'

AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta kicked off its annual '12 Days of Augusta' celebration centered around gingerbread home themed events. Over the next eleven days, the holiday season will feature multiple events including a visit from Santa, miniature pony rides, the city's holiday tree lighting, and a massive fireworks display.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Portland marijuana shop outlines security meant to prevent break-ins

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local pot shop has a message for would-be thieves: don't bother. Early Friday morning, police say someone broke into Sweet Dirt on the corner of Forest Avenue and Allen Avenue in Portland. Display cases were smashed, but police say the suspects likely just got some empty...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson

JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
JEFFERSON, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Maine teen seriously injured after crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was seriously injured after his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in Gray. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of West Gray Road and Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday,. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME

