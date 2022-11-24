Read full article on original website
Sunshine Monday, Storms Late Tuesday Into Wednesday
Monday remains sunny to mostly sunny across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s in most locations. A couple locations could reach the low 70s in far south Alabama. The sky remains mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday looks warmer, with clouds increasing during the day. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s.
Sunny and dry Monday but rain is possible by tomorrow
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting started here on our Monday morning after Thanksgiving with a few things to know about the weather today:. And, strong storms are possibly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While we could see some strong storms during that timeframe, the greatest risk of severe...
Calm Days Today and Tuesday; Severe Risk Tues. Night
MONDAY: To start the week, we are expecting a very calm day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with no rain chance! For tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. TUESDAY: Throughout the day Tuesday, it will be...
More Rain, A Few Strong/Severe Storms Late Saturday
It was a cloudy and rainy black Friday across central and south Alabama. Some locations picked up over an inch of rain since midnight. Additional rain fell late Thanksgiving evening. It was certainly beneficial, with most of central and south Alabama considered abnormally dry. Moderate to severe drought conditions also cover part of the state. However, rain tapered off Friday afternoon. Friday night looks dry, though the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area. As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud […]
The Just-After-Midday Check on Our Weather Situation
For now, we continue to see light rain falling over several locations on the western side of Central Alabama with a few echoes encroaching in on the eastern half. We also have light showers falling over a good portion of the North Alabama counties. The latest HRRR run (above image...
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Official Alabama State Christmas Tree to Arrive
Montgomery, AL – Today, Monday, November 3rd this year’s official State Christmas Tree will be delivered to the Alabama State Capitol from Bullock County. The 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama will be displayed on the Front Steps of the Alabama State Capitol. The tree will be decorated throughout the week. On the evening of Friday, December 2, Governor Ivey will hold the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting.
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
Central Alabama students return to school as viruses circulate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students across Central Alabama will head back to school on Monday after a long Thanksgiving break. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all spreading throughout the area as the holiday weekend ends and normal activities like school resume. "You know, schools are just a place where a...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Assistance Available for Home Heating
If you need any help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, are now open, and the state of Alabama has millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.
Almost Thanksgiving: Men on death row reflect on Alabama execution moratorium
For the men of Alabama’s death row, it was almost Thanksgiving.
UAB doctors working to eliminate cervical cancer in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Cervical cancer is a public health issue in the United States and Alabama. Each year in the U.S., about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and approximately, 4,000 women die of this cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The incidence...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
