Alabama State

Rick H
4d ago

Boohoo. I remember I-65 first being built through the Birmingham area, that took forever to finally get completed. If you're a driver over the age of 35 don't expect any headway in accomplishing anything within your lifetime.

The Dude Abides
4d ago

Thankfully they are finally looking at solving a real traffic issue. The federal government just passed on $3 billion to Alabama for infrastructure improvements. No excuses now, not even blaming Brandon holds water at this point. Please Alabama, get this DONE.

WSFA

2022 State Christmas Tree delivered to Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes at the Alabama Capitol where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree, a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, will be displayed...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Significant severe weather threat across the South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant and expansive severe weather event is set to impact parts of the South as November comes to a close. Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be active for multiple states, including Alabama. The most active part of that period will likely be late...
LOUISIANA STATE
utv44.com

Pink wave in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
ALABAMA STATE
C. Heslop

Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds

Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Dry today, rain and storms to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last few days of November be a little up and down. Today is sunny and mild, but by this time tomorrow we will be tracking the return of rain, thunderstorms and possible severe weather. Thankfully, we go back to quiet and dry conditions for the beginning for December, but our next storm system is a reminder to all of us that this is our secondary severe weather season.
LOUISIANA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama women make history in midterm elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
ALABAMA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

UAB doctors working to eliminate cervical cancer in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Cervical cancer is a public health issue in the United States and Alabama. Each year in the U.S., about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and approximately, 4,000 women die of this cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The incidence...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama officials open probe into crypto lender

The director of the Alabama Securities Commission said the state is part of a wide-ranging probe into the practices of crypto lending firms following the collapse of FTX, according to a report in business publication Barron’s. The report cited Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. He said...
ALABAMA STATE

