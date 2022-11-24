Read full article on original website
Rick H
4d ago
Boohoo. I remember I-65 first being built through the Birmingham area, that took forever to finally get completed. If you're a driver over the age of 35 don't expect any headway in accomplishing anything within your lifetime.
Reply(2)
3
The Dude Abides
4d ago
Thankfully they are finally looking at solving a real traffic issue. The federal government just passed on $3 billion to Alabama for infrastructure improvements. No excuses now, not even blaming Brandon holds water at this point. Please Alabama, get this DONE.
Reply(1)
2
Related
WSFA
2022 State Christmas Tree delivered to Alabama Capitol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes at the Alabama Capitol where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree, a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, will be displayed...
WSFA
Significant severe weather threat across the South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant and expansive severe weather event is set to impact parts of the South as November comes to a close. Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be active for multiple states, including Alabama. The most active part of that period will likely be late...
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
WSFA
Dry today, rain and storms to follow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last few days of November be a little up and down. Today is sunny and mild, but by this time tomorrow we will be tracking the return of rain, thunderstorms and possible severe weather. Thankfully, we go back to quiet and dry conditions for the beginning for December, but our next storm system is a reminder to all of us that this is our secondary severe weather season.
Be Prepared: Possible Severe Weather, Tornadoes, Hail in Alabama
All of our attention has been placed on a possible severe weather scenario Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This is somewhat concerning because due to the timing of the event. As of right now the potential height of the system is when typically when people might be sleeping. So, be prepared.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
wtvy.com
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
WAFF
UAB doctors working to eliminate cervical cancer in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Cervical cancer is a public health issue in the United States and Alabama. Each year in the U.S., about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and approximately, 4,000 women die of this cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The incidence...
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
WSFA
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the dates and times for each of the teams that have made it to the 2022 Super 7 State Football Championships. The games will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Alabama’s ‘A’ school districts, ranked 1 to 24 on state report cards
Alabama’s report cards came out last Friday, and of the 139 school districts and six charter schools that received grades, 24 earned an ‘A.’. Seventeen of those were repeat performers from the 2018-19 school year, but five earned their first ‘A’ ever this year. The 24...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
Alabama officials open probe into crypto lender
The director of the Alabama Securities Commission said the state is part of a wide-ranging probe into the practices of crypto lending firms following the collapse of FTX, according to a report in business publication Barron’s. The report cited Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. He said...
Comments / 15