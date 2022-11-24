ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Teresa Nieves
4d ago

because your underage 19 y/ o son was drunk, acting aggressive and trying to get into someone's vehicle in an open carry state.

2 On Your Side

Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police locate missing teen

Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Man gets shot during a domestic dispute

On November 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55 of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony). On November 27, 2022, at 7:48 P.M., Troopers out of SP Machias responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation determined that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated too another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Tops shooter pleads guilty to state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 19-year-old gunman who carried out the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue has pleaded guilty to 15 state charges against him. The six-month wait for a community struck by unimaginable tragedy culminated Monday in a guilty plea by the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Zoo Lights' turned on again at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual "Zoo Lights" show returned to the Buffalo Zoo on Sunday. The tradition features dazzling light displays and inflatable decorations. You'll also be able to enjoy train rides, cocoa, and s'mores. The rainforest, barn, and reptile house will be open to visitors, if you need to step inside to warm up.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media

A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

