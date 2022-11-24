Read full article on original website
Teresa Nieves
4d ago
because your underage 19 y/ o son was drunk, acting aggressive and trying to get into someone's vehicle in an open carry state.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
Black Monarchy store picking up the pieces after overnight break-in
One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, supposed to bring in cash for our local businesses, instead bringing devastation for the owners of Black Monarchy, a shop on Buffalo's West Side.
nyspnews.com
Man gets shot during a domestic dispute
On November 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55 of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony). On November 27, 2022, at 7:48 P.M., Troopers out of SP Machias responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation determined that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated too another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
Tops shooter pleads guilty to state charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 19-year-old gunman who carried out the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue has pleaded guilty to 15 state charges against him. The six-month wait for a community struck by unimaginable tragedy culminated Monday in a guilty plea by the...
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash has court appearance Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Appearing in court on Monday will be the 16-year-old who was indicted last week for manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four other teens in October. Prosecutors say Julian Armstead was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed at the 33-198 joint, killing four...
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
'Zoo Lights' turned on again at Buffalo Zoo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual "Zoo Lights" show returned to the Buffalo Zoo on Sunday. The tradition features dazzling light displays and inflatable decorations. You'll also be able to enjoy train rides, cocoa, and s'mores. The rainforest, barn, and reptile house will be open to visitors, if you need to step inside to warm up.
“Suspicious” fire under investigation in Chautauqua County
"The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner," the Sheriff's office said.
15th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade
The 15th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade made its way through the Village of Lancaster on Saturday night.
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Paul Shultz. He was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.
Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media
A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
