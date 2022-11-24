Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...
TUCKER CARLSON: Shanghai is the largest prison camp in human history
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to protests over China's harsh coronavirus lockdowns and calls out how some Americans are failing to speak out.
Comments / 0