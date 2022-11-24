ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...

