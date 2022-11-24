The Baltimore Orioles were a surprising team in 2022, finishing with a record of 83-79. They were so close to making it into the postseason as a Wild Card team, finishing four games away from taking the six seed away from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Baltimore Orioles haven’t made the postseason since 2016, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card with veteran players like Adam Jones, Manny Machado, and Mark Trumbo on the roster.

