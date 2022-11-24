ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

SFGate

Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning

A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Roadwork Will Cause Disruptions Monday And Tuesday

The Capitola Police Department said Monday that roadwork will continue this week on Clares Street to implement traffic calming improvements. Clares Street will be affected from 40th Avenue to Derby Avenue from 2 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday. There will be limited or no access during the work...
CAPITOLA, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays

Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing Windsor Man Located

A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
WINDSOR, CA
KRCB 104.9

Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass

Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass.    A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan.    After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own.    Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Gas Station Cashier Fatally Shot, Suspect Remains At Large

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch report that a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they suspect was a "botched robbery." Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.
ANTIOCH, CA

