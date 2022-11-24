Read full article on original website
5,400+ New COVID Cases Reported in LA County Over 3-Day Period
Los Angeles County health officials reported more than 5,400 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, along with 15 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 1,640 new cases for Saturday, 2,175 for Sunday and 1,599 for Monday. The 5,414 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative number from throughout the pandemic to 3,535,493.
One Year Ago Today (November 27, 2021)…LA County Reports 22 New COVID-19 Deaths, Over 600 New Cases; Watching Omicron
One Year Ago Today (November 27, 2021)…Los Angeles County is reporting 624 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths associated with the virus and raising concern about the Omicron variant identified in Africa and Europe. The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased Saturday, rising...
LA County Health Officials Warn of Freezing Temperatures This Week
Public health officials issued a cold weather alert for parts of Los Angeles County, where overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday and throughout the week. The alert is in effect Monday through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Monday through Friday...
Former Kaiser Pharmacist Ties Firing to COVID Family Leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
LAFD With an Assist From Ventura County Knock Down Quarter-Acre Brush Fire
Los Angeles firefighters with an assist from counterparts in Ventura County knocked down a brush fire that burned an estimated quarter-acre of grass in Chatsworth. The brush fire along the eastbound shoulder of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway east of Rocky Peak Road was reported at 1:27 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Off-Site Electrical Issue Triggers Sporadic Outages, Stuck Elevators at LAX
An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports...
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
Police Work to Unravel Circumstances Leading to Riverside Triple Killing
An investigation was continuing Monday to determine what prompted the slaying of three people found inside a burning Riverside home, allegedly at the hands of a former Virginia law enforcement official who may have been “catfishing” a teen daughter of one of the victims and was later killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
Man Killed in Whittier Crash Publicly ID’d
A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the...
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
Girl, 16, Reported Missing from South Los Angeles Area is Found
A16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday. Jaylene Ramirez had last been seen on Sunday about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday afternoon, the...
Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine, Eight Displaced
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine. Eight people were displaced by the fire, according to KABC. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue extinguished the blaze in under an hour and a half, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. “A mayday...
Slight Chance of Showers This Week in Riverside County
Chilly weather will arrive in Riverside County this week with a slight chance of rain later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s temperatures were expected to reach the mid-70s and drop as low as 42 degrees at night in some areas of the county. Forecasters said Palm Springs and Coachella would reach 74 degrees, with highs of 73 degrees in downtown Riverside, 72 in Hemet and 70 in Temecula.
Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens ID’d
A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found Mijango in the front seat of the car, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
A family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
