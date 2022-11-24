Chilly weather will arrive in Riverside County this week with a slight chance of rain later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s temperatures were expected to reach the mid-70s and drop as low as 42 degrees at night in some areas of the county. Forecasters said Palm Springs and Coachella would reach 74 degrees, with highs of 73 degrees in downtown Riverside, 72 in Hemet and 70 in Temecula.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO