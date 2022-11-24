The final WWE Hall of Famer to appear on this week’s episode of NXT has been announced. As previously reported, four WWE Hall of Famers will appear on this week’s show to help Shawn Michaels select the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that will take place at NXT Deadline. Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and Road Dogg were already announced, and on Monday it was revealed that Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be the fourth person.

4 HOURS AGO