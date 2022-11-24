ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match

Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames

– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
X-Pac Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

The final WWE Hall of Famer to appear on this week’s episode of NXT has been announced. As previously reported, four WWE Hall of Famers will appear on this week’s show to help Shawn Michaels select the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that will take place at NXT Deadline. Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and Road Dogg were already announced, and on Monday it was revealed that Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be the fourth person.
Notes on Replacement WWE Offered for Wrestlecade, Fear on AEW Talent Missing Event

– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation. It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who...
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return

– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
Sarath Ton Shares Why Roman Reigns Lacked Red Gear At Survivor Series

Speaking recently with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, WWE designer Sarath Ton explained why Roman Reigns was dressed in black instead of red during The Bloodline’s WarGames event at last week’s Survivor Series (via Fightful). According to Ton, the decision came down to Reigns’ choice rather than by production intent. You can read a few highlights about the situation and listen to the full episode below.
Zelina Vega Says She Loves Ronda Rousey, Says She’s ‘Bringing Money’ To WWE

Ronda Rousey may have critics of her run in WWE, but Zelina Vega isn’t one of them. Rousey, who retained the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series this past weekend, has drawn some criticism for her current run in the company. Vega was asked about Rousey on the latest episode of the That’s Dope podcast and praised the champion; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:
Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s Raw, First Hour to Be Commercial-Free

Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s episode of Raw, with the first hour of the show being commercial-free. WWE posted a video to Twitter with Bryon Saxton announcing the news, as you can see below. Also announced for tonight’s show is Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins,...

