Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl winner, one of the finest quarterbacks of the 2010s, with a history of playing at an MVP level. Mike Purcell is a seven-team football journeyman – eight if you count the Salt Lake Stallions of the short-lived Alliance of American Football – who’s never even sniffed a Pro Bowl. But on Sunday afternoon, late in the throes of a miserable Denver loss to Carolina, Purcell barked at Wilson like the quarterback was a rookie who had forgotten to pick up the morning’s donuts:

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO