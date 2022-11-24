ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it

By Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
KOKI FOX 23
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

No Rodgers, no wins, no hope: Denver and Nathaniel Hackett are flailing

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl winner, one of the finest quarterbacks of the 2010s, with a history of playing at an MVP level. Mike Purcell is a seven-team football journeyman – eight if you count the Salt Lake Stallions of the short-lived Alliance of American Football – who’s never even sniffed a Pro Bowl. But on Sunday afternoon, late in the throes of a miserable Denver loss to Carolina, Purcell barked at Wilson like the quarterback was a rookie who had forgotten to pick up the morning’s donuts:
DENVER, CO
KOKI FOX 23

Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'

Deshaun Watson is officially back. The Browns quarterback suspended 11 games by the NFL amid 24 civil allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct has been reinstated and joined Cleveland's 53-man roster on Monday at the conclusion of his ban. He's been practicing with the team since he was eligible on Nov. 16 and will "be ready to roll" against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefansksi.
CLEVELAND, OH
KOKI FOX 23

Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Timberwolves game with non-contact calf injury

Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact calf injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward collapsed while running up the court during the third quarter. He clutched the back of his right calf and eventually needed help off the floor. He wasn't able to put any weight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy