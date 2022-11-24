Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it

Read full article on original website
No Rodgers, no wins, no hope: Denver and Nathaniel Hackett are flailing
Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl winner, one of the finest quarterbacks of the 2010s, with a history of playing at an MVP level. Mike Purcell is a seven-team football journeyman – eight if you count the Salt Lake Stallions of the short-lived Alliance of American Football – who’s never even sniffed a Pro Bowl. But on Sunday afternoon, late in the throes of a miserable Denver loss to Carolina, Purcell barked at Wilson like the quarterback was a rookie who had forgotten to pick up the morning’s donuts:
Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'
Deshaun Watson is officially back. The Browns quarterback suspended 11 games by the NFL amid 24 civil allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct has been reinstated and joined Cleveland's 53-man roster on Monday at the conclusion of his ban. He's been practicing with the team since he was eligible on Nov. 16 and will "be ready to roll" against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefansksi.
Rams' Allen Robinson to undergo season-ending foot surgery, per Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams’ already-injured roster has suffered another blow. Receiver Allen Robinson will undergo season-ending surgery for a stress fracture in the navicular bone of his foot, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Sunday evening. The navicular bone is a curved bone that connects to the lower part of...
Lamar Jackson deletes insensitive tweet after fan urged Ravens to not sign him to new contract after loss
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't handle a last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars well. Following the game, Jackson sent an insensitive tweet to a fan who urged the Ravens to let Jackson walk once the season was over. Jackson's response, which he deleted hours later, included an insensitive phrase...
Sean McVay takes nasty hit to the head after being blindsided by Rams player running onto field
It's not often an NFL team places its coach on the injury report, but the Los Angeles Rams might need to do that with Sean McVay before Sunday's game is over. McVay took a nasty hit to the head as a Rams player ran out onto the field during the first quarter of Sunday's contest.
As Auburn brings Hugh Freeze back to the SEC, don't forget about the mess he once made at Ole Miss
As it turns out, getting caught with the phone numbers of escort services on his University of Mississippi-issued cell might have been the best thing that ever happened to Hugh Freeze’s coaching career, or at least the rebirth of it. Sounds strange, but this is college football after all,...
Deion Sanders says he has an offer to coach at Colorado: 'They're not the only ones'
Deion Sanders has a job offer. The Jackson State football coach told reporters on Monday that the University of Colorado has offered him its head coaching position, confirming a Saturday report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. He also said that other schools have expressed interests in his coaching services. "The...
Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Timberwolves game with non-contact calf injury
Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact calf injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward collapsed while running up the court during the third quarter. He clutched the back of his right calf and eventually needed help off the floor. He wasn't able to put any weight...
