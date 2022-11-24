Read full article on original website
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in West Compton Crash
A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. A...
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured
A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another victim critically injured in Temecula, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 215 just north of Clinton Keith Road. According to the CHP, a woman behind the wheel of a 2004...
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed, One Injured in Palmdale Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured Saturday when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. at East Avenue O and 120th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Two people from the motorcycle were taken by paramedics...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Winds Up in Ditch After Beaumont Crash
One person suffered a head laceration Saturday evening after crashing a vehicle into a van parked on the shoulder of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in unincorporated Beaumont and overturning into a ditch. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Pacoima
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Pacoima, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 7:17 a.m. to 11160 N. San Fernando Road where one person suffered critical injuries and another suffered serious injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Two other people suffered minor injuries in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster
A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
A family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Whittier Crash Publicly ID’d
A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Wrench-Wielding Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Covina for allegedly charging with a pipe wrench. The incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Winnetka Residence; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m Sunday in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
mynewsla.com
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
mynewsla.com
Police Work to Unravel Circumstances Leading to Riverside Triple Killing
An investigation was continuing Monday to determine what prompted the slaying of three people found inside a burning Riverside home, allegedly at the hands of a former Virginia law enforcement official who may have been “catfishing” a teen daughter of one of the victims and was later killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.
