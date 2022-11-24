ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

fox44news.com

Milam Co. pursuit nets drugs, guns, cash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle pursuit in Milam County leads to a seizure of firearms, cash and drugs. Cameron Police pulled over a blue Ford Focus at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Colfax Avenue and W 4th Street for an obscured license plate. When police approached the passengers side of the vehicle, the suspect and the vehicle fled – starting a pursuit.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
BRENHAM, TX
KCEN

Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery

ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League

There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION

A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Two people were arrested Monday in separate incidents for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 5:45, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to a subject that wished to turn himself in for an active warrant. Contact was made with Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on a blue warrant out of Pardon and Parole and booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY

A warrant arrest was made by Brenham Police Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, who identified herself as Evangelette Danielle Smith, 22 of Waller. A checks for warrants were performed on both through Communications and Smith showed to have an active warrant out of Brazos County for Motion to Revoke for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Smith was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
