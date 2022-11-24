Read full article on original website
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
fox44news.com
Milam Co. pursuit nets drugs, guns, cash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle pursuit in Milam County leads to a seizure of firearms, cash and drugs. Cameron Police pulled over a blue Ford Focus at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Colfax Avenue and W 4th Street for an obscured license plate. When police approached the passengers side of the vehicle, the suspect and the vehicle fled – starting a pursuit.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
kwhi.com
BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN
A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
TAMU PD make a large drug bust over Thanksgiving weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, a person was arrested after multiple drugs and a large sum of cash was found in their car on Friday, Nov. 25. Police say a wrong way driver was stopped Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Inside the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO DISCUSS JAIL SECURITY FENCE
The Washington County Commissioners Court has a brief meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning. The main item on the agenda is to award a bid for a fence at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office told commissioners at their meeting back on November 1 that the fence is...
Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery
ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
wtaw.com
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
fox44news.com
Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
KBTX.com
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a teenager who had been reported missing Sunday night has been safely located. The 15-year-old was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday but authorities said she was located early Monday morning.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
wtaw.com
College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League
There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 16-year-old girl
Aliah Joann Sangster, 16, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane in College Station.
KBTX.com
Family turns pain into purpose by raising awareness for Cerebral Palsy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family and friends of Epiphany Wells, a local woman who recently lost her battle with Cerebral Palsy, gathered Sunday at the Brian Bachman Community Park in College Station to celebrate her life and raise awareness about the disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, Cerebral Palsy is...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Two people were arrested Monday in separate incidents for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 5:45, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to a subject that wished to turn himself in for an active warrant. Contact was made with Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on a blue warrant out of Pardon and Parole and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY
A warrant arrest was made by Brenham Police Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, who identified herself as Evangelette Danielle Smith, 22 of Waller. A checks for warrants were performed on both through Communications and Smith showed to have an active warrant out of Brazos County for Motion to Revoke for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Smith was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
There is a big misconception about the "Holiday Blues", according to experts
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A lot of people believe that the holiday season sees the highest depression and suicide rates but that's just not true. According to data from the CDC and Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention President Doug Vance. "Typically suicide ideation increases during the warmer months,...
