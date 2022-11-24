Read full article on original website
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
A family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
Man Fatally Shot in Winnetka Residence; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m Sunday in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
Police Work to Unravel Circumstances Leading to Riverside Triple Killing
An investigation was continuing Monday to determine what prompted the slaying of three people found inside a burning Riverside home, allegedly at the hands of a former Virginia law enforcement official who may have been “catfishing” a teen daughter of one of the victims and was later killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
Wrench-Wielding Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Covina for allegedly charging with a pipe wrench. The incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
Man Threatening Passersby with Gun in Mid-City is Hospitalized
A man who threatened passersby with a handgun under a freeway in the Mid-City area was taken into custody Saturday after a standoff with police officers. The officers were summoned at 3 p.m. to the area of Beverlywood Street and Garth Avenue, where the suspect pointed the apparent handgun to his own head, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
Man Wounded in Gang-Related Shooting Near Boyle Heights
A man is hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators
Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
Girl, 16, Reported Missing from South Los Angeles Area
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area. Jaylene Ramirez was last seen on Sunday about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ramirez is...
Three Residents Injured During Home Invasion in El Monte
Three people were sent to a hospital, including one with serious injuries, after a home invasion robbery Sunday morning in El Monte, authorities said. Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, a little south of Interstate 10 and east of Rosemead Boulevard, regarding a robbery in progress, according to Lt. Pete Rasic of the El Monte Police Department.
Man Shot Dead at House Party in Whittier
A man was shot dead at a house party Sunday morning in Whittier, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported. They located a party that...
Gun Concealed in Man’s Pocket Goes Off in Valencia Store
A man ran from a shoe store in Valencia Saturday after the gun he concealed in his pocket went off. The accidental shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Journey’s in the Valencia Town Center mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., according to Lt. Richard O’Neal of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens ID’d
A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found Mijango in the front seat of the car, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
