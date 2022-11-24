ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
MARANA, AZ
thevailvoice.com

September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report

Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
VAIL, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds today, cooler air tomorrow

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona today as a storm system passes to our north. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains overnight and into tomorrow. Wind gusts could hit 50 mph in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low.
PHOENIX, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Making a Difference for 25 Years

The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 82-year-old man who went missing on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 was found safe hours after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help finding him. According to deputies, the man had last been seen seen in the 5600 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday

PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average start to the week with gusty conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system passing to our north will result in increased cloudiness and gusty winds today, then a short-lived cool down Tuesday. Dry and warmer conditions return for the second half of the work week with a weak storm system potentially impacting the region over the weekend.
TUCSON, AZ
Mark Star

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ARIZONA STATE

