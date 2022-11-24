Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KOLD-TV
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
AZFamily
Impaired driver was going 80 mph before deadly crash in Pinal County, deputies say
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Ak-Chin Indian Community that killed a woman Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a three-car crash near Ralston Road and Fanner Drive. Deputies say 19-year-old...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds today, cooler air tomorrow
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona today as a storm system passes to our north. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains overnight and into tomorrow. Wind gusts could hit 50 mph in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low.
thevailvoice.com
Making a Difference for 25 Years
The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
fox10phoenix.com
A look at the impact of major holiday shopping days in Arizona
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are some of, if not, the busiest days on the calendar for local business owners. FOX 10’s Marissa Sarbak breaks down why these weekends are not just good for small businesses, but for all Arizonans.
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 82-year-old man who went missing on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 was found safe hours after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help finding him. According to deputies, the man had last been seen seen in the 5600 block of...
KOLD-TV
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday
PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and renters
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some great news: if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are some helpful programs that are definitely worth your time.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average start to the week with gusty conditions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system passing to our north will result in increased cloudiness and gusty winds today, then a short-lived cool down Tuesday. Dry and warmer conditions return for the second half of the work week with a weak storm system potentially impacting the region over the weekend.
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
Comments / 3