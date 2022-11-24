Read full article on original website
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN's studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
One More Chapter | Pittsburg Football Takes NCS Crown, Keeps Coach’s Final Ride Going
Suffocating Defense And Big Receiver Play Lift Pittsburg Football Over Clayton Valley, Adding At Least One More Game To Victor Galli’s Tenure •. Back on Nov. 1, when Pittsburg football coach Victor Galli announced that his 21st season leading the Pirates would be his last, a narrative began that it could be a storybook ending.
Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Booth was held out of Minnesota's win over New England last week because of his injury. The Vikings were waiting...
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Germany's 15 help UTSA beat Incarnate Word 68-62
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 15 points as UTSA held off Incarnate Word 68-62 on Monday night. Andre Cruz scored with 28 seconds left to get the Cardinals within three, 65-62, but Germany hit 3 of 4 from the line to set. the final margin. Germany added...
No. 11 Arkansas needs late surge to get past Troy
Ricky Council IV scored 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as No. 11 Arkansas held off
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
Percentages: FG .378, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-38, .184 (Garland 2-5, Wade 2-6, LeVert 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Osman 1-8, Neto 0-1, E.Mobley 0-4, Okoro 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (E.Mobley 2, Garland). Turnovers: 9 (Garland 2, LeVert 2, Osman 2, E.Mobley, Lopez, Okoro). Steals: 7...
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Kucherov, Hagel), 7:54 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 3 (Stamkos), 16:48. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 14, 17:54. 4, Buffalo, Quinn 4 (Power, Peterka), 18:53. Second Period_5, Buffalo, Jost 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 9:07. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:26 (pp). Third Period_7, Buffalo, Cozens...
