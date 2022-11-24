Read full article on original website
Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Booth was held out of Minnesota's win over New England last week because of his injury. The Vikings were waiting...
Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage...
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN's studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Kucherov, Hagel), 7:54 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 3 (Stamkos), 16:48. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 14, 17:54. 4, Buffalo, Quinn 4 (Power, Peterka), 18:53. Second Period_5, Buffalo, Jost 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 9:07. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:26 (pp). Third Period_7, Buffalo, Cozens...
