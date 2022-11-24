AEW Dynamite results: Loading up on wrestling before turkey

Before we give thanks for everything else that’s good in life, we’re taking some time for the Thanksgiving episode of AEW Dynamite. Coming to us live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, this first episode after Full Gear looks as loaded as any holiday dinner table.

In terms of pure in-ring excitement, it’s hard to top Death Triangle vs. The Elite , a matchup so nice Tony Khan is giving it to us multiple times over the next few weeks. Dynamite will see the two teams compete in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship, with the face and heel roles now apparently firmly established after the champs cheated to win the first meeting at Full Gear.

Two titles will also be on the line Wednesday night. Chris Jericho will face yet another former ROH champ, this one from overseas, when he tries to stop Tomohiro Ishii from walking away the new ROH World Champion. Orange Cassidy will get a more local but no less formidable foe for his All-Atlantic Championship in the form of Jake Hager , who will look to bring both himself and his purple bucket hat more glory.

We’ll also see who the next challenger will be for new AEW World Champion MJF , as the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament pits Ethan Page against Ricky Starks . Plus we’ll hear from William Regal about why he decided to lend MJF a hand in Newark, which is sure to be an interesting explanation.

That’s not even everything that’s been advertised for this week, but you don’t come here for us babbling about the card. Bookmark this page and refer back to it as needed, as we update it with the latest AEW Dynamite results throughout the night.

