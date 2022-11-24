ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Baker
4d ago

Jimmy has gotten the Niners where they are along with his teammates. He has the QB1 job until the Niners lose in the playoffs. Or win the SB. And if the Niners don't resign him to a multiple deal. they are going to regret it.

Rek
4d ago

I guess all the people that was saying “trade Jimmy” before the season started are eating there words now. I’m glad they didn’t trade Jimmy, SF wouldn’t be where they are at is wasn’t for him taking snaps this year.

Mike Briock
4d ago

Jimmy's teammates love him. When he was being totally disrespected by the Niners in preseason he never complained. He was off alone on the sidelines throwing passes. The Niners wouldn't even give him a playbook. Through it all he remained respectful. He has an outstanding won/loss record and is nearly perfect on 3rd downs. He has taken the Niners to a Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game. If Tartt didn't drop the easiest interception in NFL history it would have been the Niners on the Super Bowl, not the Rams. But Shanahan wants Lance, so Jimmy will be lighting up the scoreboard for another team next year.

