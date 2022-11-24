ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas

By Justin Wilfon, WSB-TV
 4 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested.

DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.

McDonald’s wife, Arista Pittman, said he went to the Columbia Mill Apartments on Flat Shoals Road to change a tire for a young woman on the morning of Nov. 9.

Pittman said the young woman was like a stepdaughter to him from a previous relationship.

“There’s nothing bad to say about him,” said Pittman. “He’s loving and devoted. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He would do anything for anybody.”

According to the incident report, McDonald’s friend told police that shortly after McDonald arrived, her ex-girlfriend, Tyson, also arrived.

She then said an argument ensued between McDonald and Tyson. After he went back to changing the tire, the woman told police that Tyson shot and killed him.

“He had nothing to do with their situation,” said Pittman. “He just came over there to give the girl a helping hand, and because of that, his life was taken.”

McDonald is survived by his wife and the couple’s 2-year-old son.

Comments / 18

Kimberly Williams
3d ago

So you telling me all this over a tire how she knew he was there. the whole thing doesn't sound right I'm just saying he just went for a tire.

Reply
3
jameika Davis
4d ago

People have gone absolutely nuts around here. Smh lord please continue to cover us

Reply
10
Comments / 0

Community Policy