Manny Saints
4d ago
YET AGAIN here we are on the news for another pair of fine citizens of Lancaster for ALL the wrong reasons.... come on people we need to be better than that have pride work hard let's make it better for our kids.. AV is not a dump... we have good/GREAT people here🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏......
foxla.com
Lancaster man killed in Winnetka shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles homicide detectives sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, located near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once officers arrived, they discovered a man identified as Bilal Bin Abdullah of Lancaster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
theavtimes.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by van in Lancaster area
LANCASTER – A San Bernardino County man was struck and killed by a van early Sunday morning in a Lancaster area with no streetlights, authorities said. The fatal collision was reported around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
theavtimes.com
Motorcycle passenger killed in Palmdale area crash
PALMDALE – A female passenger on a motorcycle died Saturday morning when the bike collided with a vehicle in the Palmdale area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Avenue O west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
Robbery, pursuit suspects arrested after video shows Rolex taken from victim in Mid-Wilshire area
Two men were arrested after video showed two suspects stealing a victim's Rolex watch in the Mid-Wilshire area, authorities said. The robbery was followed by two police chases, one of which resulted in a crash.
theavtimes.com
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run of biker in Lancaster
LANCASTER – A suspected drunk driver was arrested Sunday after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster, authorities said. The collision happened around 12:27 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Avenue I and 13th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “Preliminary...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Wrench-wielding woman injured in shooting involving deputies in Covina
Deputies shot and wounded a woman suspected of vandalism in Covina on Saturday morning.
Deputy Shoots Female Armed with Weapon Used in Alleged Vandalism
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at the intersection of Vincent Avenue and Cypress Street in the city of Covina just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. A sheriff deputy fired his weapon three times, striking a female that...
KTLA.com
3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles
Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
2urbangirls.com
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
Montebello man offers $5,000 reward after his bulldog stolen right in front of him
A Montebello man is offering a $5,000 reward after his English bulldog was stolen right in front of him.
El Monte police arrest 2 after violent home invasions
Two suspects were arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into three homes in a Los Angeles County neighborhood then tying up and striking some people inside, according to the El Monte Police Department.
Antelope Valley Press
AV men arrested in freeway shooting
LOS ANGELES — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested, Tuesday, and booked...
15-year-old passenger found dead after SUV slams into South LA liquor store, erupts in flames
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an SUV plowed into a South Los Angeles liquor store and erupted in flames.
Firefighters Discover Body After Knockdown of Fiery Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store
Vermont Square, Los Angeles, CA: A fiery vehicle crash into a liquor store ignited the structure leaving the store severely damaged and firefighters reporting the discovery of… Read more "Firefighters Discover Body After Knockdown of Fiery Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store"
5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal
Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.
