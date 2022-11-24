ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

wataugaonline.com

CCC&TI Joins App State, Public Schools in Inaugural NC Educator Pipeline Collaborative Cohort

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will participate along with seven other teacher preparation partnerships from across the state in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort. The initiative will identify innovative methods for recruiting and preparing educators for North Carolina’s public schools. The collaborative was launched by...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

New Monument Planned Honors Founders and Development of Boone

Boone, NC– A community-based project created by renowned artist, Brenda Councill is well underway. The design includes life-size bronze portraits of representative pioneers that will crown the top of the stone monument and be placed along the King Street corridor. Families, businesses and organizations will be prominently and permanently displayed on four large bronze plaques. As early as 1823 Councill’s Store and Post Office existed on maps, but the settlement was renamed Boone in 1849 and finally incorporated as the county seat in 1872. Even the founders agreed to rename the town after Daniel Boone, whose love and skill for hunting and whose pioneering spirit led others to join him in the lush mountain region of North Carolina, including present-day Watauga County. This monument honors all the early Appalachian pioneer families and African Americans whose courage, strength, and hard work laid the foundation upon which the town was built. Supporter Mary Bohlen and President of the NC Daniel Boone Heritage Trail, stated, our organization is honored to be part of this worthy endeavor.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Jones House 2022 Fall Indoor Concert Series closes out season

The Jones House 2022 Fall Indoor Concert Series closes out with a pair of not-to-be-missed concerts from two veterans of the music industry. On Wednesday, November 30, North Carolina singer-songwriter David Childers will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert inside the Jones House, to wrap up his month-long art exhibition. On Saturday, December 2, bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerrard will have a 7:30 pm concert, accompanied by a free workshop at 1 p.m.
BOONE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class

Six new members were inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet hosted this year at the East Lincoln Recreation Center in Denver. Among those inducted were Adrian Brewer, Jr., Mike Devine, Allen Hoyle, Ray Littlejohn, Jr., Tom Sain and Helen Morrison Wright. Brewer was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

WeCAN Warm Hearts, Warm Homes Giving Tuesday Challenge

Since 2002, WeCAN (Western Crisis Assistance Network) has been providing aid to community members facing eviction, utility cutoff, and heating fuel. This homeless prevention program, operated by Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., is designed to assist low-income households in a housing crisis in a respectful and compassionate manner through the coordination of resources from the community. By helping households remain safe and securely housed within their own community, funding provided to WeCAN helps maintain a stable environment and keeps individuals and families from falling into homelessness.
BOONE, NC
places.travel

All American Road Trip: 5 Days of Appalachian Skiing & Winter Adventure in North Carolina’s High Country

The North Carolina High Country is filled with quaint towns and hamlets nestled among the vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those in the know, Boone, North Carolina, holds a special designation as the “Ski Capital of the Southeast.” This moniker is due to the city’s proximity to three of the best ski areas south of New England: Sugar Mountain, Beech Mountain and Appalachian Ski Mountain.
BOONE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday

LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

October 2022 MLS Report from the High Country Association of Realtors®

Pending home sales trailed off for the fourth consecutive month in September, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. All four major regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year declines in transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, slumped 10.2% to...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County

31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hildebran Man Charged With Weapons Offenses And Resisting Arrest

Jauhlik Alshion Morrison, age 21 of Hildebran, was arrested Saturday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Morrison is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $12,000. Morrison is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, November 28th.
HILDEBRAN, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman In Custody

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

