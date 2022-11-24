Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
CCC&TI Joins App State, Public Schools in Inaugural NC Educator Pipeline Collaborative Cohort
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will participate along with seven other teacher preparation partnerships from across the state in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort. The initiative will identify innovative methods for recruiting and preparing educators for North Carolina’s public schools. The collaborative was launched by...
wataugaonline.com
New Monument Planned Honors Founders and Development of Boone
Boone, NC– A community-based project created by renowned artist, Brenda Councill is well underway. The design includes life-size bronze portraits of representative pioneers that will crown the top of the stone monument and be placed along the King Street corridor. Families, businesses and organizations will be prominently and permanently displayed on four large bronze plaques. As early as 1823 Councill’s Store and Post Office existed on maps, but the settlement was renamed Boone in 1849 and finally incorporated as the county seat in 1872. Even the founders agreed to rename the town after Daniel Boone, whose love and skill for hunting and whose pioneering spirit led others to join him in the lush mountain region of North Carolina, including present-day Watauga County. This monument honors all the early Appalachian pioneer families and African Americans whose courage, strength, and hard work laid the foundation upon which the town was built. Supporter Mary Bohlen and President of the NC Daniel Boone Heritage Trail, stated, our organization is honored to be part of this worthy endeavor.
wataugaonline.com
Jones House 2022 Fall Indoor Concert Series closes out season
The Jones House 2022 Fall Indoor Concert Series closes out with a pair of not-to-be-missed concerts from two veterans of the music industry. On Wednesday, November 30, North Carolina singer-songwriter David Childers will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert inside the Jones House, to wrap up his month-long art exhibition. On Saturday, December 2, bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerrard will have a 7:30 pm concert, accompanied by a free workshop at 1 p.m.
WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
wataugaonline.com
“A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” Returns December 3 and 4 Expanded Schedule, Christmas Tea Party Await App Theatre Audiences
BOONE, NC – Having experienced sold out performances in each of their first two seasons at. the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, “A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” returns to. the state-of-the-art facility this year with an expanded schedule and an added family event to. enhance their standing...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
Six new members were inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet hosted this year at the East Lincoln Recreation Center in Denver. Among those inducted were Adrian Brewer, Jr., Mike Devine, Allen Hoyle, Ray Littlejohn, Jr., Tom Sain and Helen Morrison Wright. Brewer was...
wataugaonline.com
App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics Series Public Input Sought on Romance, Sports, and Fantasy Films
BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is again soliciting input from. audience members and the general public to help select films to be shown in its Cinema Classics. Series during the winter months. Three specific genres are scheduled for screening at the. historic landmark on...
wataugaonline.com
WeCAN Warm Hearts, Warm Homes Giving Tuesday Challenge
Since 2002, WeCAN (Western Crisis Assistance Network) has been providing aid to community members facing eviction, utility cutoff, and heating fuel. This homeless prevention program, operated by Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., is designed to assist low-income households in a housing crisis in a respectful and compassionate manner through the coordination of resources from the community. By helping households remain safe and securely housed within their own community, funding provided to WeCAN helps maintain a stable environment and keeps individuals and families from falling into homelessness.
places.travel
All American Road Trip: 5 Days of Appalachian Skiing & Winter Adventure in North Carolina’s High Country
The North Carolina High Country is filled with quaint towns and hamlets nestled among the vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those in the know, Boone, North Carolina, holds a special designation as the “Ski Capital of the Southeast.” This moniker is due to the city’s proximity to three of the best ski areas south of New England: Sugar Mountain, Beech Mountain and Appalachian Ski Mountain.
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
wataugaonline.com
October 2022 MLS Report from the High Country Association of Realtors®
Pending home sales trailed off for the fourth consecutive month in September, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. All four major regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year declines in transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, slumped 10.2% to...
wataugaonline.com
Tax Attorneys and Insurance Agent Indicted for Promoting and Selling Fraudulent Tax Shelter
A federal grand jury in Charlotte, North Carolina returned an indictment on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, charging two tax attorneys and an insurance agent with conspiring to defraud the United States and helping clients file false tax returns based on their promotion and operation of a fraudulent tax shelter. According...
WLOS.com
Multiple authorities track down, capture inmate within hours of escape
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An inmate who ran from a jail in Western North Carolina was captured just hours after his escape. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 5:14 p.m., inmate Aaron Nicholas Langley escaped from the detention center. Officials say Langley had...
860wacb.com
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
860wacb.com
Hildebran Man Charged With Weapons Offenses And Resisting Arrest
Jauhlik Alshion Morrison, age 21 of Hildebran, was arrested Saturday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Morrison is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $12,000. Morrison is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, November 28th.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
