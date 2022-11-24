ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

No. 25 UCF beats USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game

TAMPA — Mikey Keene threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Holler with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Keene completed a 41-yard pass to Javon...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

100 million expected to shop online for Cyber Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — If you are planning on shopping for the holidays online today, you won’t be alone. Nearly 100 million people are expected to make at least one Cyber Monday purchase today. What You Need To Know. Cyber Monday has arrived. 100 million people expected to make...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Woman dies after test-drive crash in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Davenport woman was killed in front of the Hill Nissan car dealership after the vehicle she was riding in collided with another vehicle in Winter Haven Saturday, according to officials at Polk County Sheriff's Office. Jean Worme, 76, was a front passenger in a...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Bay News 9

Local Christmas tree seller fights shortage, inflation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dry weather over the summer months and heightened demand in recent years has fueled a Christmas tree shortage in some parts of the country. A Christmas tree shortage is affecting the country. One St. Petersburg business, Gallagher's Christmas Trees, has been able to keep costs...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

"We're sick of this problem." Polk Co. residents say waste mangement isn't picking up trash

The Polk County board of commissioners just declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management has consistently missed trash pickups for over a year. The Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency. Officials say the path forward is unclear. “Polk County Waste Management skipped trash pickup before Thanksgiving. What...

