2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Bay News 9
No. 25 UCF beats USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game
TAMPA — Mikey Keene threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Holler with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Keene completed a 41-yard pass to Javon...
Bay News 9
'Every veteran is my brother': Manatee veteran shares value of family
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One veteran in Manatee County is honoring his community and veteran family by reflecting on his time serving his country and the impact that had on his own family. “So, I was inspired to join the marine corps by my dad he died when he was 69 years old,” said Dan Creek.
Bay News 9
100 million expected to shop online for Cyber Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — If you are planning on shopping for the holidays online today, you won’t be alone. Nearly 100 million people are expected to make at least one Cyber Monday purchase today. What You Need To Know. Cyber Monday has arrived. 100 million people expected to make...
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
Bay News 9
Sheriff: St. Pete man killed after making threats, pointing gun at officer
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of St. Petersburg. According to officials, Gus Spanoudis, 63, was issued several commands to drop his firearm before Officer Jace Morrow fired his gun. Spanoudis was taken to a local hospital where...
Bay News 9
Woman dies after test-drive crash in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Davenport woman was killed in front of the Hill Nissan car dealership after the vehicle she was riding in collided with another vehicle in Winter Haven Saturday, according to officials at Polk County Sheriff's Office. Jean Worme, 76, was a front passenger in a...
Bay News 9
Local Christmas tree seller fights shortage, inflation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dry weather over the summer months and heightened demand in recent years has fueled a Christmas tree shortage in some parts of the country. A Christmas tree shortage is affecting the country. One St. Petersburg business, Gallagher's Christmas Trees, has been able to keep costs...
Bay News 9
'It's the best feeling,' Hero says of helping others through her non-proit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Fee Smith is a dynamo when it comes to helping others. She is the founder of the non-profit Diamondstud Foundation Inc. which she began about 10 years ago. Its’ mission includes many projects. What You Need To Know. Fee Smith runs the non-profit Diamondstud...
Bay News 9
Woman found with hatchet jutted in her head dies, Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas woman found with a hatchet protruding from her head died Sunday after her alleged attacker was arrested last Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, when they responded to a call on 4000 24th Street N...
Bay News 9
"We're sick of this problem." Polk Co. residents say waste mangement isn't picking up trash
The Polk County board of commissioners just declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management has consistently missed trash pickups for over a year. The Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency. Officials say the path forward is unclear. “Polk County Waste Management skipped trash pickup before Thanksgiving. What...
