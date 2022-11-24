Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Park returns Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation department is inviting the public to attend Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will happen at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym from 12:50 to 3 p.m. Available activities include:. Santa’s Great Candy...
Wichita Falls Public Library to host Holiday Open House
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. This free event provides an opportunity to celebrate the season, learn more about the library and participate in fun activities for all ages. “This is...
River Bend Nature Center to hold ElectriCritters Christmas display
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be holding a ElectriCritters, a lighted Christmas display. More than 60,000 lights on more than 200 lighted displays will be available to view. The display will open every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17 with additional dates...
Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is fighting the fatigue of finals week by bringing therapy dogs to the Moffett Library. MSU will be hosting these therapy dogs at the library from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to help students destress ahead of finals week.
Warm weather will stick around until Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, temperatures will be comfortable. We will have a high of 66 with mostly sunny skies however, it will be windy. We will see the wind out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 50 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. However, it will be windy once again with strong winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with strong winds at 20 to 30.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Nov. 25 after he allegedly barged into a home and pushed an elderly man to the ground. Officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Avenue E regarding a stolen vehicle. A...
BBB: FTC cracks down subscription service scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau said the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on businesses that offer subscriptions but make it difficult or nearly impossible to cancel those services. BBB officials said the following are some common tactics:. Companies will hide important payment information or even...
