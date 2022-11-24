Read full article on original website
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Christmas socks — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
LAPORTE, Pa. — If you spent the holiday weekend decorating for Christmas, you probably hung up some Christmas stockings. For one woman in Sullivan County, stockings hold a special meaning. Mike Stevens shares her story from 2001 in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
Talkback 16: Lighting of the Scranton Times Tower
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there's the return of WNEP look-a-likes and a warm welcome for the newest member of the Stormtracker 16 team. But first, we begin with a call about wasted potential. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
Winterfest is in full swing this weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Nearly 200 crafters and food vendors will be in attendance.
Venison Sausage and Gravy
MOOSIC, Pa. — Jake will prepare his recipe for venison sausage and gravy. This is a simple recipe that you can make in a hurry that's guaranteed to please your whole family for breakfast.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $326,000 sold in Bradford County
GILLETT, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $326,858 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Bradford County on Sunday, November 27. Dandy Mini Mart on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big...
Shots fired in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of shots fired in Nanticoke. Police say it happened near the Burger King along West Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials say two people were fighting in the parking lot when a dark-colored car drove...
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Family searching for missing man in Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a missing man. Greenfield Township Police say Gino Carlo Ciambriello was last seen on November 23 around noon in the Crystal Lake area. Officials are conducting searches throughout the Crystal Lake area as well as Harford Township in...
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
North Pole Express takes off this weekend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Join Santa and his helpers on a scenic holiday train ride this weekend and enjoy Christmas carols and holiday stories along the way. The North Pole Express is set to take off Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. on a one-hour round trip ride from Bloomsburg to Catawissa. The train will depart 480 W. Fifth Street near Autoneum. Parking is free, but riders should arrive 30 prior to the scheduled ride, organizers say. Tickets are $10 for children ages 1-12 and $15 for adults. They can be purchased in Bloomsburg at Exclusively You, 53 W. Main Street, and Towne Camera, 154 W. Main Street, or online at Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.
Inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer media day held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Believe it or not, we are less than a week away from the start of the high school basketball season. On Sunday, Coaches vs. Cancer NEPA held a media day for teams in District II, and they had a great turnout for the inaugural event. It...
