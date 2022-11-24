ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Warm weather will stick around until Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, temperatures will be comfortable. We will have a high of 66 with mostly sunny skies however, it will be windy. We will see the wind out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 50 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. However, it will be windy once again with strong winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with strong winds at 20 to 30.
River Bend Nature Center to hold ElectriCritters Christmas display

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be holding a ElectriCritters, a lighted Christmas display. More than 60,000 lights on more than 200 lighted displays will be available to view. The display will open every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17 with additional dates...
Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is fighting the fatigue of finals week by bringing therapy dogs to the Moffett Library. MSU will be hosting these therapy dogs at the library from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to help students destress ahead of finals week.
Christmas in the Park returns Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation department is inviting the public to attend Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will happen at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym from 12:50 to 3 p.m. Available activities include:. Santa’s Great Candy...
Wichita Falls Public Library to host Holiday Open House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. This free event provides an opportunity to celebrate the season, learn more about the library and participate in fun activities for all ages. “This is...
Brownwood comes up short to Wichita Falls, 41-19

The #9 ranked Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes met halfway here in the Key City to go head-to-head at Wildcat Stadium (ACU). The Lion’s offense had a spectacular first half of offense, with Ike Hall connecting with two different receivers, Thad Hinds and Jordan Leach to give Brownwood a 17-12 lead heading into halftime.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX
BBB: FTC cracks down subscription service scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau said the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on businesses that offer subscriptions but make it difficult or nearly impossible to cancel those services. BBB officials said the following are some common tactics:. Companies will hide important payment information or even...
