Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Rochester gas prices drop on Thanksgiving week amid downward trend this fall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price dropped to $3.76 per gallon during Thanksgiving week amid an overall downward trend this fall. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon, but prices increased during some weeks along the way.
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive
The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.
Rochester stores, patrons enjoy Small Business Saturday
Fresh for this holiday season: an idea of neighbors helping neighbors, small business edition!
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
WHEC TV-10
Shoppers support Indigenous businesses at Native. Made. Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Keeping it small, local and native was the goal of Saturday’s first-ever Native. Made. Market hosted at the POP ROC Cafe in the City of Rochester. The market brought together native educators, creatives and businesses to immerse people into the cultures of 10 native tribes. “You don’t...
WHEC TV-10
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
WHEC TV-10
Volunteers at ASEZ WAO pick up leaves for older residents of East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Older people in East Rochester got a helping hand on Sunday. The group that lent some help did it with such enthusiasm. ASEZ WAO Buffalo and Rochester volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God did some community service over the weekend. Volunteers raked...
WHEC TV-10
Rapid changes in Our weather expected by mid-week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a high pressure system builds across the area a slow improvement in our weather is expected over the next 48 hours. This improvement will come in the form of partial clearing and milder temperatures. However, by mid-week a fast moving storm and an associated cold front will cross the Great Lakes and produce some rapid changes by Wednesday into Thursday.
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
WHEC TV-10
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
Volunteers holds community cleanup for East Rochester elderly community, others
Teaming up with the Village was a quick turnaround, as the organizers had just met only a few weeks ago.
13 WHAM
Rain moves out for Monday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most of the area had a soaking rain today. Here's a look at area rain amounts from the storm system today. Most areas received between a 1/4" to 1/2" of rain. The rain associated with this storm system will be moving out of WNY shortly. A...
WHEC TV-10
Black Friday kicked off at Eastview Mall with large crowds
VICTOR, N.Y. – It’s the day so many people have been waiting for all year. Black Friday is back, and so are some of those deep discounts to help push store merchandise out the door. News10NBC visited the Eastview Mall in Victor where thousands of shoppers are spent...
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This December
We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
Comments / 0