Troy Baker, the actor that is likely most synonymous with playing the role of Joel in PlayStation's The Last of Us series, has continued to voice his desire for Marvel to create a video game based on the character Daredevil. In recent years, Baker has started to express that he not only wants a Daredevil game to come about, but he also wants to portray the title's central protagonist. And while it remains to be seen if this ever happens, Baker has now shed more light on why he's so passionate about this idea.

59 MINUTES AGO