Pedestrian killed in crash at Kitley and Washington on Indianapolis' east side
A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver early Monday on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
New push to put names to unidentified victims of Herbert Baumeister
Authorities in Hamilton County are reviving efforts to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found on the former property of notorious serial killer Herbert Baumeister.
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
Here's what we know about notorious Indiana serial killer Herbert Baumeister
In 1996, Hamilton County sheriff's deputies found thousands of thousands of decomposed and charred bone fragments on Herbert Baumeister's Fox Hollow Farms in Westfield.
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie
MUNCIE – The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man following a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street...
The First Sentencing in a 2019 Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has finally been sentenced in a 2019 murder. Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Fernando Bornstein will spend 55 years in prison for the murder of Meliton Salazar near downtown Indianapolis. It was October 9th, 2019, when police arrived at the area of...
Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man fatally wounded in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
Police looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death who was discovered fatally shot in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana – An adult man was discovered fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, and police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The shooting incident occurred shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Temple...
Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in ally
LAYFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say their department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot and killed lying in an ally Friday afternoon. At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a deceased male laying in the ally near 60 Green Street. When police arrived the male appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a media release sent Sunday.
